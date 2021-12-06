Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (bowl game): Louisville by 1.5.

—All remains quiet on the Vince Tyra front, but both the national media and the media in Tallahassee continue to state that him taking the FSU AD job is a foregone conclusion.

—The Louisville men’s basketball team is No. 53 in the first NET rankings of the season.

—The U of L women are No. 6 in the first NET rankings.

—This is pretty wild.

With Wake Forest and Oklahoma State both having a scholarship player enter the portal in last few minutes, the only two remaining P5 schools that still have none are Georgia (not really surprising) and Texas Tech (fairly amazing) @rivalsmike — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 6, 2021

—Congrats to U of L QB commit Khalib Johnson on leading his high school team to an undefeated state championship.

—Here’s the U of L recap of the women’s basketball team’s win over Belmont on Sunday.

—After years and years of offseason speculation, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is finally leaving. He’ll be the head coach at Oklahoma next season.

—U of L tickets for the First Responder Bowl are now available.

—The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight are coming to Freedom Hall this weekend.

Freedom Hall will be clad in again for @UofLVolleyball!!



: vs #16 Florida

: Thursday

: 1:00pm



Get your s now: https://t.co/7tyXHqTGuG#GoCards x #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/yl4KY6sKfv — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) December 6, 2021

—Cincinnati making the College Football Playoff is a sweet smirk for Ohio’s quirky corner.

—Louisville Report serves up some quick facts and takeaways on the Air Force Falcons.

—The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel serves up a bowl season primer.

—Even though his team came up short on Saturday, Male High QB Nic Schutte reminded everyone that some things are bigger than the scoreboard.

—Are we about to lose Louie to another Atlantic Division rival?

Oh just Otto & the Louisville bird hanging out at the Halal food truck. The Cardinal may be about to steal a baby. pic.twitter.com/G3RRk2lKVp — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 3, 2021

—The horse racing news remains awful, as Derby winner(?) Medina Spirit died of a heart attack after working out at Santa Anita this morning.

—Lost in all the madness of Friday was the passing of Marshon Ford’s father, Maurice. If you’d like to help out with the Ford family’s funeral expenses, you can do so here.

—U of L football has offered scholarships to three more transfer products.

—Highlights from Raleigh:

—Cardinal Authority has a Q&A with new tight end commit Nate Kurisky.

—The official Florida website previews Friday afternoon’s Sweet 16 volleyball match against Louisville.

—Cardinal Authority ranks Louisville’s five best bowl wins of all-time.

—The Raleigh News & Observer recaps Louisville’s Saturday win at PNC Arena.

—Kaleb Glenn is the real deal.

—Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon to become the new head football coach at Miami.

—Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec is coming back to school.

