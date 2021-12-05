 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State reportedly nearing hire of Louisville AD Vince Tyra

The drama never stops on Floyd Street.

By Mike Rutherford
There was no shortage of Louisville sports fans who were speculating about a major change within the athletic program before the second workweek of December began.

I don’t think this is what anyone had in mind.

Athletic director Vince Tyra is widely reported to be the leading candidate to become the new AD at Florida State. If it happens, deputy athletic director Josh Heird is expected to step into Tyra’s role.

According to several reports, including those from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and WDRB’s Eric Crawford, an untenable relationship between Tyra and U of L president Neeli Bendapudi as well as others in positions of power at the university have played a large part in Tyra’s decision.

The common thought surrounding this move seems to be that Florida State is having some financial difficulties, and Tyra is seen as having done an impressive job balancing U of L’s budget during his time here.

I don’t know ... the whole thing feels very strange to be, and that seems to be the basic reaction from the fan bases on both sides as well. So it goes.

There is a meeting of the U of L board of trustees set for Monday at 5 p.m. Should be an interesting(?) day.

More then.

