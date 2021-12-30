After the Buzzer: Wake Forest

Quick Hitters

-This team AND the fanbase needed a win and thankfully the Cards delivered on Wednesday night. It looked doubtful at times, but they kept fighting and came out with the W. HUGE!

-Shotclock malfunction? You just hate to see it. It’s almost like running two plays in football in three seconds. Clocks can be weird sometimes.

-Noah Locke…ONIONS! Having someone that will shoot 5/7 from three is a great weapon to have, especially with how he also moves without the ball and doesn’t just stand there and have to be wide open and set to get his shot off.

-Wake ended with 10 offensive rebounds and it felt like they all came on their first possession of the game. You have to clean that up or it will cost you a game later.

-I am a fan of the Sam Williamson that catches the ball on the run as he is about to curl and attack the basket. More of that. And when teams are ready for it and set up to take the charge, you pull up with the mid-range shot. Solid game for Sam, who added eight rebounds to his 12 points.

-Watching Jarrod West play defense is a treat. Don’t take that for granted.

-Sydney Curry only played six minutes but he made the most of them for sure. He had six points, two rebounds, and brought tons of toughness and energy. That is how you maximize the minutes you get. Very impressed with what he did.

-Speaking of energy, I loved what Mason Faulker was doing out there. He brings some swagger and is not afraid to shoot the ball from the point guard spot. He was only 3/10 but he got to the line six times, had four rebounds, and dished out five assists with zero turnovers.

-After the recent losses and then the pause, plus the dreadful end to football season, we just needed a win. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was an ACC win against a solid team. We take that and we move on.

-As always, thank you for reading and checking the film clips. Go Cards…Go Krogering!

Film Review

This will show up more than once in this thread, but Samuel Williamson moving without the ball and then catching on the run while curling was big for his game last night. He was aggressive and drove hard to the rim. pic.twitter.com/NoMo2JbABZ — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) December 30, 2021

Not an ideal finish to a fast break. When West passes the ball, the defender jumps, so if he cuts to the basket you have a 3 on 1. Instead, Sam gets blocked, Withers loses the ball and then gets out-hustled for the loose ball. Poor execution with the numbers advantage. pic.twitter.com/shiyHXBqUq — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) December 30, 2021

The Sam curl again. You knew this one had to be shown. Nothing more than doing the work BEFORE he gets the ball. From there it’s just finishing the play. pic.twitter.com/0GVG2XWyWU — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) December 30, 2021

Cards gave up way too many offensive rebounds early on, and here is an example. Shot goes up, Sam runs to the rim instead of to his man. Just simple things that can cost you a game if you do not fix them. pic.twitter.com/8TVncHHpRN — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) December 30, 2021

Not easy to run a fast break when your big man rebounds, ignores the PG trying to get out and run, and dribbles the ball NINE times down the floor. Defense gets to set up, any fast break is then done. pic.twitter.com/xYssc6DYSy — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) December 30, 2021

Looks like a simple layup, but I like how Jarrod West uses his body to shield the defender here. Right as he gets past the ACC logo, he goes into the defender twice before having the space to go up and finish. pic.twitter.com/zQxXW77r0j — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) December 30, 2021

Honestly, I only wanted to show this because I loved how the bench already started to stand up as Sydney Curry started to body his defender and make a strong move. It was like they knew a beast was about to make something happen. pic.twitter.com/VnSJ2UxoJR — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) December 30, 2021

Hey look, it’s Sam curling to the basket again. pic.twitter.com/KYg6lkNmuS — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) December 30, 2021