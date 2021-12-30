Vote now for the 2021 Card Chronicle Person of the Year

Your five finalists for 2021:

DANI BUSBOOM-KELLY

—Led Louisville volleyball to a 32-1 season, its first No. 1 national ranking and its first trip to the Final Four.

—Was named the AVCA national Coach of the Year.

—Won seven matches against top 10 opponents, including a win over reigning national champion and arch-rival Kentucky.

JEFF WALZ

—Your 2020 Card Chronicle Person of the Year.

—Led the 2020-21 Louisville women’s basketball team to a 26-4 record, a No. 2 seed, and a trip to the Elite Eight.

—Has the 2021-22 Cards at 10-1 and No. 3 in the country as the calendar prepares to flip to 2022.

MALIK CUNNINGHAM

—Had one of the most statistically impressive seasons in the history of U of L football, rushing for 20 touchdowns and throwing for 19.

—Became just the second player in college football history to throw for over 300 yards and rush for over 200 in a game when he did so in Louisville’s win over Duke.

—Narrowly missed the 3,000-yard passing mark and became just the second Cardinal QB and 12th Cardinal overall to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

TORI DILFER

—Captain and star of the 2021 U of L volleyball team that went 32-1 and made the Final Four for the first time in program history.

—Was a consensus First Team All-American and one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award for volleyball.

—Named the AVCA and ACC Setter of the Year.

HENRY DAVIS

—Louisville catcher who hit .370 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI in 2021.

—Was drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates, making him the first Louisville player to go No. 1 overall in the MLB draft.

—Davis’ selection made Louisville the only college program in America to have a No. 1 pick in the NBA, WNBA, MLS and MLB drafts.

We will crown a new Person of the Year in 24 hours.