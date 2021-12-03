Filed under: EMERGENCY POD: What. Is. Happening? New, 7 comments By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Dec 3, 2021, 8:35pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: EMERGENCY POD: What. Is. Happening? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Reacting to the Satt news, the Tyra news, and the overall dysfunction within Cardinal athletics. Beat NC State. More From Card Chronicle Louisville-NC State preview: Cards open ACC play in Raleigh Vince Tyra reportedly a candidate for Florida State AD job Scott Satterfield will return as Louisville’s head football coach Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville QB Malik Cunningham will return for final season Louisville steamrolls Michigan, 70-48, in ACC-Big 10 Challenge Loading comments...
