Vince Tyra reportedly a candidate for Florida State AD job

It never ends.

By Mike Rutherford
As if this Friday wasn’t combustive enough already, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel has broken the news that Vince Tyra is apparently a candidate for the athletic director job at Florida State.

Perhaps I’m reading too much into it, but “competing for the job” would seem to imply that Tyra is actively seeking the FSU job, not that he’s being considered by Florida State but could say “no thanks, not interested.”

So that’s something.

It just never, ever .... ever ... ends.

