Vince Tyra reportedly a candidate for Florida State AD job

As if this Friday wasn’t combustive enough already, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel has broken the news that Vince Tyra is apparently a candidate for the athletic director job at Florida State.

Sources: Louisville AD Vince Tyra has emerged as a candidate for the Florida State atheltic director job. His name is a surprise one among the field competing for the job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2021

Perhaps I’m reading too much into it, but “competing for the job” would seem to imply that Tyra is actively seeking the FSU job, not that he’s being considered by Florida State but could say “no thanks, not interested.”

So that’s something.

It just never, ever .... ever ... ends.