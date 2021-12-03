Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—It’s NCAA tournament match day for your unbeaten and top-seeded Louisville volleyball team. The Cards will face Illinois-Chicago at 7 p.m. Here’s a preview.

—Louisville is an 11-seed in the latest Bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

—Here’s the U of L recap of the women’s basketball team’s throttling of Michigan Thursday night.

—It appears NBC will no longer be your exclusive home for every leg of the Triple Crown.

BREAKING: TV rights for the Belmont Stakes are poised to change hands to Fox Sports from NBC Sports, said sources. NBC's current deal for the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown expires after the 2022 race. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) December 3, 2021

—Wild news out of Maryland, where the university and Mark Turgeon have mutually agreed to part ways in the middle of the season. Danny Manning will be the Terps’ interim head coach.

The cost of coming up short in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

—Here’s Eric Crawford’s write-up from what has to be the most complete U of L women’s basketball performance of the young season.

—The Ringer’s Jonathan Tjarks writes that in order for the Utah Jazz to take the next step, they need to make Donovan Mitchell their primary ballhandler.

The best path forward in Utah is to give Mitchell the ball more often. Go back to that list of high-volume 3-point shooters. Mitchell is on a completely different level athletically than the other four. He’s a former dunk contest winner who can mash the turbo button at will. There are only a handful of defenders with even a prayer of staying in front of him. Mitchell is no. 14 in the league in drives per game (14.5) even though his field goal percentage on those drives (52.6) is no. 5 among the 22 players averaging at least 13 per game. Attacking the rim is where he can get back some of those missing free throws. If the refs aren’t calling as many fouls on jumpers, then Mitchell has to go where the fouls are. Empowering Mitchell would also give the Jazz more room to fix the defensive problems the Clippers exposed. They can put more size and athleticism around him on the perimeter if he doesn’t need to play with another point guard. Utah has been using Mitchell as a wing next to a point guard when he really needs to be a point guard with wings next to him.

—Dillon Lawson, a Louisville native and one of my oldest friends, is about to be named the new hitting coach for the New York Yankees. Wild thing to type. Guy absolutely deserves it.

Still hope the Yankees suck, but I hope the offense isn’t the reason.

—U of L student-athletes achieved a record 91 percent graduation rate to match the Cardinals’ best mark in the Graduation Success Rate (GSR) Report, which was developed 17 years ago.

—Pretty cool to see a Lou City guy called up by the national team.

✅ Yet another milestone@jonathang_42 has been called up by the @USMNT for the first time ahead of the squad's December camp and friendly: https://t.co/MZ74vM8xbw pic.twitter.com/xRZB3K2L5l — Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) December 3, 2021

—Congrats to former Louisville defensive back Russ Yeast, who was named First Team All-Big 12 after a strong season for Kansas State.

—The CJ’s Cam Teague writes about what the return of Malik Cunningham means for Cardinal football.

—Embarrassed after his four interception game last week, Lamar Jackson now heads into the portion of the NFL season that he has dominated.

“No excuses,” he said. “That was just a bad performance. Four interceptions. Hope that never, ever happens again. Not ever.” Jackson is heading into the part of the season where he has flourished. He has won 12 straight games as a starter in December and January. The only starting QBs with longer winning streaks in December/January regular-season games since the start of 1950 are Philip Rivers (19 in a row) and Daryle Lamonica (14), according to Elias Sports Bureau research. The Ravens are feeling a sense of urgency on offense. When asked what it’s going to take for the offense to play more consistently, Jackson apologized to a reporter for not letting him finish his question, saying, “We just need to do us. It’ll start back soon. We need to right away. Hopefully this week, it’ll start.”

—Cool story here on car enthusiasts delivering thousands of dollars worth of toys to Norton Children’s.

—Stewart Mandel’s latest bowl projections for The Athletic have Louisville facing Air Force in the First Responders Bowl.

—I’ll be honest, I find the opening line way more embarrassing than the on again, off again fake Southern accent.

Brian Kelly making his welcome speech at halftime of the Ohio/LSU basketball game tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jk3bjAvrh8 — Mike Bundt (@Mike_Bundt) December 2, 2021

—Cardinal Authority keeps tabs on the freshmen who saw the field for the Cardinal football team in 2021.

—Matt McGavic of Louisville Report sees Louisville pulling out a two-point win in Raleigh tomorrow afternoon.

—The former Card is still setting world records in the 100 Butterfly.

Kelsi Dahlia 54.59 new WORLD RECORD!!



WHAT A WAY TO START!! — SWIMNERD (@SwimNerds) December 3, 2021

—Swish Appeal recaps Louisville’s triumph over Michigan.

—Nice story here from David Hale on Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman’s efforts to de-stigmatize mental health in the football world.

—Marilyn Jackson has been named the new president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center.

—This would be cool.

Interesting info from @JeffRabjohns -- Indiana, Louisville, Texas and UConn in discussions to play in 2023 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.



Much, much, much, much, much, much, much, much, much better than the Crossroads Classic. — rickbozich (@rickbozich) December 3, 2021

—Light Up Louisville is this weekend.

—The Louisville Zoo is celebrating the hatching of three new penguins.

—Ballard football alum Jared Casey is transferring from Kentucky. Casey was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in 2019.

—Monty Montgomery is already focused on having a monster 2022.

Tired of giving y’all flashes of greatness …It’s bout time 7 put on a show for yall for the 2022 CFB season y’all deserve it! — Monty “TBE” Montgomery7️⃣ (@MontyTBE1) December 3, 2021

—A Louisville man won $100,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off.

—The latest bowl projections for Louisville football.

—John Dodge, a Louisville resident and pro baseball player who was killed by a pitch in 1916, was honored at Cave Hill Cemetery on Thursday.

—Friday Irrelevance:

@LanceZierlein If dads left their families like college coaches pic.twitter.com/xdZhYWIrya — Allen Reid (@Allen_Reid) December 1, 2021

—The main issue standing in the way of College Football Playoff expansion remains whether or not the best Group of Five team deserves an automatic bid.

