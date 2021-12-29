Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Wake Forest New, 129 comments Join the in-game discussion as Louisville looks to score a win over Wake Forest in its return to the court. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Dec 29, 2021, 7:45pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Wake Forest Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Covid pause or not, we could all really use a win here. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Louisville-Wake Forest preview Seedy K’s GameCap: Air Force Seedy K’s Peerless Pigskin Prognostications: Part Trois Louisville falls to Air Force, 31-28, in First Responder Bowl First Responder Bowl Open Thread: Louisville vs. Air Force How to watch the First Responder Bowl Loading comments...
Loading comments...