 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch the First Responder Bowl

New, 2 comments

It’s Louisville vs. Air Force on Dec. 28.

By Mike Rutherford
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 First Responder Bowl - Western Kentucky v Western Michigan Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2021 First Responder Bowl matchup between Louisville and Air Force will be played Tuesday, Dec. 28, at SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. ET, and ESPN has the television coverage. Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Jay Walker (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline) will be on the call.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 1-point favorite over Air Force despite the Falcons carrying a 9-3 record and a three-game winning streak into the postseason.

U of L is 5-2 straight up as a favorite so far this season, and 1-0 in games away from Cardinal Stadium where they’re favored.

Louisville, which has never faced Air Force before, is 11-11-1 all-time in bowl games, and will be playing a postseason contest in Texas for the first time since 1958. This will also be U of L’s first bowl game against a non-SEC opponent since it joined the ACC in 2014.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...