Louisville basketball is back on the court

After spending much of last week on a Covid pause that caused the postponement/cancelation of the team’s annual rivalry game against Kentucky, the Louisville men’s basketball team returned to the court for practice Sunday evening.

The question now becomes who exactly returned to the court for practice for the Cards.

We know Dre Davis is good to go.

Per new ACC rules, in order to play Wednesday night’s scheduled home game against Wake Forest, Louisville must have at least seven healthy players and one healthy coach. A source with the team tells Card Chronicle that while U of L is not currently at full strength, they expect to meet the minimum requirements to be able to play against Demon Deacons.

Here’s hoping this return from pause goes just a bit smoother than the two U of L had last season.