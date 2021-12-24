2023 Edge Adonijah Green Commits To Louisville Football

In the midst of the bowl game focus, UofL got a commitment for the future. Adonijah Green announced his commitment to UofL a year out from the 2023 signing day giving the Cards a nice piece to start the class. Green is a 6-5/210 edge prospect from Georgia. He holds offers from Georgia Tech, USC, IU, Pitt, Virginia Tech, and others. Derek Nicholson led the charge as a recruiter with Mark Ivey as his secondary recruiter.

The Louisville staff has made it known that they want to add more length to the defense. The starting group of linebackers this season didn’t have a player over 6-1. Getting some length on the edge will be beneficial if Green ends up at defensive end or the Dog position. Setting the edge is important against the run and being able to extend and control blockers is key as a pass rusher.

It’s much too early to know how UofL will go about things in the 2023 class, but they have been aggressive when it comes to offering top talent as well as getting guys on campus. Green visited for the Boston College game this year and UofL has brought in a large number of high-level defensive players this year. The plan for this class will come into focus over time but the staff is off to a strong start so far.