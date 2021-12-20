Hoopaholics Gazette: I Need to Vent

My name is Seedy K and I’m a hoopaholic.

I’m also a lifetime Louisville Cardinal fan.

That tandem of character traits is intertwined. (Is tandem as used plural?)

I simply need to share, so I can get on with my day. Thanks for hearing me out.

* * * * *

If not the cruelest blow, it’s right up there.

And puts in sad perspective the current state of the Gentlemen Cardinals.

In his weekly thoughts on the national college hoops scene, Seth Davis was considering several schools which have “overperformed” in the early season, and whether they can keep it up.*

*It doesn’t matter what you think of Davis, understand this. He follows the game way way closer than either you or I do. So his take on matters is informed.

He wrote a paragraph about Wake Forest and TCU.

And DePaul.

In the latter he listed their significant Ws. Rutgers and . . . oh my, this is where it gets interesting. Either he’s edited the article, or I had a brain fart.

I strongly suspect the latter. Since, when I first read his piece, I’d had but a single sip of caffeine.

My memory is he didn’t include the Blue Demons W at the Yum! as worthy.

And, I’m thinking at the time, a win over the Cards isn’t even significant for a perennial also ran. And that was the starting point for my whole lament.

But, so distraught was I that one of the Cards long time punching bags is in a better space than Louisville, I just glossed over the listing. Upon a double check just now, defeating U of L is indeed listed as a meaningful W.

Geesh. Keep comin’ back, Seedy.

Anyhow, Cardinal fans know my malaise.

This may be the most disturbing time for the Gentlemen Cardinals since the depressing last few seasons of the Denny Crum era. And there were no looming NCAA sanctions then, as there are now.

Even though bracketology projections in December are meaningless, I’m such a hoopaholic I stay abreast of them. Normally. Not these days. Can’t even look.

From last year’s first team out. Literally on Selection Sunday. To . . . the nether world of never mention. Or, so I suppose.

Oh my my my . . .

* * * * *

I trust you noted my reference above to Gentlemen Cardinals.

For a reason.

Given the successes of Jeff Walz’s women’s team, especially yesterday’s W over UConn, in Connecticut on a court where the Huskies have never lost before, there’s been a lot of chatter by the faithful. More fans are paying attention., looking for something to be happy about along with the volleyball ascendency.

I’m not by nature a PC sort of dude.

But, I’ve taken to correcting several fans in the last 24, who used the term “Lady Cards.”

HVL and the Smiths and gang are no more the Lady Cards than the men are the Gentlemen Cards. Full stop.

That’s just how I feel about it. And obviously don’t mind saying so.

Can you get a sense of how cranky I am about the overall state of matters at my alma mammy?

* * * * *

Then there’s this.

The COVID.

It’s back. As if it ever really left.

I’m not going to get into why all this is happening. Just that I’m baffled by how many usually reasonable and intelligent folks won’t follow the sensible and simple advice of people who best know how to combat such a plague. ?????

What’s obvious is that the basketball season, hellfire all of life, is going to be effected for the next while. Not for the good.

Batten down the hatches.

* * * * *

And, if all that’s not enough to give me acid reflux, there’s this.

The all-of-a-sudden-getting-it-together Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday. In Rupp.

I’m doing my best to conjure the magic of December 27, 1997.

Denny’s worst team (12-20) beat the #4 Cats in Lexington, 79-76.

Puhleeeeeeeeeeeze, I beseech ye Naisthmius, Greek God of Hoops, it’s all I want for Christmas.

I’ll be good for goodness’ sake.

— c d kaplan