Louisville steamrolls Michigan, 70-48, in ACC-Big 10 Challenge

Louisville is talented. They have played competently this season. But they haven’t played like they did tonight. Tonight they came out with the fire and attitude and desire that has marked Louisville women’s basketball in the Jeff Walz era.

The one-two punch of Emily Engstler and Kianna Smith had Michigan on their heels from the opening tip, but the Cards absolutely dominated in the second quarter by going on a 37 - 8 run. Kianna had the hot hand and had 14 of her 17 points in the first half.

Emily brought the nasty that Louisville needed and was all over the floor offensively and defensively. She was close to once again getting a double-double in the first half and she finished the game with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 steals.

Next up the Cards take on Belmont. The game is this Sunday the 5th at noon. It can bee seen on the ACC Network.