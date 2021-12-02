Former Georgia Tech Commit Nate Kurisky Commits To Louisville Football

Louisville’s football staff got some surprising news today with Nate Kurisky announcing that he had flipped his commitment from Georgia Tech to Louisville. The 3-star tight end visited Louisville in June after receiving an offer back in September of 2020. Stu Holt kept in contact and Kuriksy made the move today. He also held offers from Boston College, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Wake Forest, and Pitt among others.

UofL lost former tight end Desmond Daniels to the transfer portal today so it may be possible that they needed to correct their numbers at the position. UofL hasn’t pursued many tight ends in this class and I do know that one prospect was told upfront that the staff wouldn’t be taking a player at the position this cycle. The class will have seven extra spots with the NCAA rule change to offset the covid year that everyone received. Maybe that has changed their plan.

Kurisky is a 6-3/235 prospect with solid speed and good hands. He plays in a wide-open offense which is different than the tight ends we’ve seen this staff bring in. UofL barely threw the ball to the tight end this season so they obviously need to add pass-catching ability to the position as well as route-running ability. I think Kurisky shows good skills at both.

UofL will look to add a few more players to the class before the December 15th signing day. Rayshon Luke, a four-star running back from California will be in for an official visit next weekend. Jordan Allen, who visited this summer, is still a key target. The defensive back had been committed to Penn State. UofL will also look to bring in a wide receiver in the class.