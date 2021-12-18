Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky New, 293 comments Join the in-game discussion as Louisville looks to score a big road win over in-state rival Western Kentucky. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Dec 18, 2021, 2:47pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Without Malik, this would be an accomplishment worth celebrating. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Louisville outclassed by Western Kentucky, 82-72 Louisville C Malik Williams out for Western Kentucky game Louisville-Western Kentucky preview Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville-WKU gets new tip time, TV assignment Louisville Defeats EKU 82-38 Loading comments...
Loading comments...