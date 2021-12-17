Louisville-WKU gets new tip time, TV assignment

Saturday’s game between Louisville and Western Kentucky in Bowling Green has a new tip time and a new national TV designation.

The Cardinals and Hilltoppers had been scheduled to tip things off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. The game will now start at 3 p.m., and CBS will have the coverage.

The move is being made after UCLA and Ohio State both had to pull out of Saturday’s CBS Sports Classic because of Covid issues. That turned a planned double-header into a single game between North Carolina and Kentucky.

Louisville has won nine straight games in this series, which dates all the way back to 1926. The Cards haven’t lost to WKU in Bowling Green since 1950.

There will be far more national eyes on this one than originally planned. Let’s make the most of the opportunity.