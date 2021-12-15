Devaughn Mortimer Signs With Louisville Football

DEVAUGHN MORTIMER - WIDE RECEIVER

247 COMPOSITE PROFILE

OFFERS: FSU (flip), Texas A&M, Maryland, UK, WVU, Penn State, ASU

HIGHLIGHTS:

EVALUATIONS:

This kid is just stupid fast. UofL put a premium on speed in this class and Mortimer brings plenty of it. He can make people miss in the open field and when he does he can take off on you. He also runs tough with the ball in his hands. For a guy his size, he is not an easy guy to bring down if you don’t wrap him up. Personally, I think this is one of the most dynamic players Satterfield and staff have brought in.

SUMMARY:

UofL got in a bit late here but they got Mortimer’s last visit this past weekend and it went well for them. It seemed like he was looking a bit over the last month as he took some visits after being committed to FSU for a while. With their offensive coordinator leaving the moring of signing day for a job at Oregon, the rumors started to fly. Kudos for Gunter Brewer for swooping in and closing the deal.

Devaughn Mortimer shocks the entire room by choosing Louisville over Florida State: pic.twitter.com/HmeHTPmQg7 — ⚜️Alan Thomas⚜️ (@Card_N_AL) December 15, 2021