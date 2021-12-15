Makhete Gueye Signs With Louisville Football

MAKHETE GUEYE - OFFENSIVE LINE

247 COMPOSITE PROFILE

OFFERS: Louisville is his only reported offer.

HIGHLIGHTS:

EVALUATION:

Gueye is one of the rawest prospects I’ve known Louisville to sign. He is from Senegal but played high school ball in Florida at Venice. UofL has recruited the school heavily over the last few years so I would imagine they got to see him play a few times. Gueye is very long at 6-7 but he will need to add weight to his 275-pound frame. His length is great, however, and he knows how to use it in pass blocking scenarios. He extends well and controls defenders with a good base. He can also really move when he gets out into the open.

SUMMARY:

This is an obvious developmental prospect that the staff was willing to take a chance on. You can’t teach the type of size he has and it is clear Jack Bicknell wanted to add size to his offensive line group. If Gueye can add bulk and strength, he could turn into a contributor down the road.