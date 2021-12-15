MJ Griffin Signs With Louisville Football

MJ GRIFFIN - SAFETY - TRANSFER
HIGHLIGHTS:
EVALUATION:
Griffin is a hard-hitting “box” safety that plays the run really well. He is an aggressive tackler that plays downhill and does a great job tackling in space. While he hasn’t made a lot of plays in coverage, he does have adequate size to handle coverage against tight ends and bigger receivers in the middle of the field. With UofL’s need for safeties to get up the field to help in run support, Griffin fills a need for the defense.
Welcome to @MJGRIFFIN2019!— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) December 15, 2021
Get to know more about hard hitting safety from Temple who was the second leading tackler with 65 tackles last season.
#FlyVille22 x #NSD22 pic.twitter.com/ZZb0HhtIdU
