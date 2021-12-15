Dee Wiggins Signs With Louisville Football

DEE WIGGINS - WIDE RECEIVER - TRANSFER

Wiggins brings great size to the UofL receivers room. He is not just tall but he has long arms and a big catch radius. The most impressive part of his game is the ability to make tough catches on the sideline. He catches the ball with his hands well and he can make contested catches in traffic. I was pleasantly surprised by his deep speed. He made a handful of catches down the field where he got behind the defense and created separation with his route and his speed. He should fill in nicely in the spot vacated by Justin Marshall.