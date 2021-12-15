Dee Wiggins Signs With Louisville Football

DEE WIGGINS - WIDE RECEIVER - TRANSFER
HIGHLIGHTS:
EVALUATION:
Wiggins brings great size to the UofL receivers room. He is not just tall but he has long arms and a big catch radius. The most impressive part of his game is the ability to make tough catches on the sideline. He catches the ball with his hands well and he can make contested catches in traffic. I was pleasantly surprised by his deep speed. He made a handful of catches down the field where he got behind the defense and created separation with his route and his speed. He should fill in nicely in the spot vacated by Justin Marshall.
Welcome to @_Wiggy2!— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) December 15, 2021
Get to know more about this deep threat receiver from Miami who hauled in 7 touchdowns and over 700 yards in his career.
#FlyVille22 x #NSD22 pic.twitter.com/dNu6IB7MWq
