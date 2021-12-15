MoMo Sanogo Signs With Louisville Football

MOMO SANOGO - LINEBACKER - TRANSFER
HIGHLIGHTS:
EVALUATION:
Louisville is getting a really solid linebacker who is at his best against the run. Sanogo has enough speed to make plays to the hashes but I really like him when he’s between the tackles. He has enough size to take on blockers but he’s quick and agile enough to get to his gaps and make tackles. His experience playing four full years in the SEC will be valuable and his four years of being ALL-SEC from an academics standpoint bode well for him being a leader in the room.
Welcome to @_momosanogo!— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) December 15, 2021
Get to know more about this veteran linebacker from Ole Miss who totaled 210 career tackles and was part of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council.
