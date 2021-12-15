Tiyon Evans Signs With Louisville Football

TYON EVANS - RUNNING BACK - TRANSFER

HIGHLIGHTS:

EVALUATION:

Tiyon Evans is an explosive back with great size. He can get tough yards with his 220-pound frame but he can also break big runs once he gets to the second level. Louisville missed that to an extent this season but it won’t likely be an issue going forward. Evans also has the ability to make people miss with juke moves in space and he has instincts in the open field. UofL hit a homerun getting Evans into this class and he should provide a big spark to the offense next season.