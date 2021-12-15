Chris Bell Signs With Louisville Football

CHRIS BELL - WIDE RECEIVER

247 COMPOSITE PROFILE

OFFERS: Southern Miss, Mississippi State, Maryland

HIGHLIGHTS

EVALUATION

Chris Bell is best described as a “monster”. He is around 6-3/215 and he is dominant in contested catch situations. My concern when I first saw his measurables was that he wouldn’t have the requisite speed to play in UofL’s offense but watching his highlights, it’s obvious that he can really move in the open field. I think UofL is getting a steal here with a player that was at his best in the biggest games in his high school career.

SUMMARY

UofL joined Maryland and MSU by offering Bell early this fall after he flew under the radar as a Southern Miss commit. His high school team was dominant this year, winning their games by a combined total of over 400 or so points. Even with that, Bell finished the season with over 14 touchdowns and 24 yards per catch. He averaged a touchdown every 2.5 catches on the year and he made defenders look silly on most of them. Bell is part of a nice close to the class.