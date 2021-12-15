Selah Brown Signs With Louisville Football

SELAH BROWN - DEFENSIVE LINE

OFFERS: Illinois, Northwestern, Kentucky, Tennessee, Stanford, Purdue

HIGHLIGHTS:

EVALUATION:

Brown is a powerful lineman with a great understanding of leverage and how to use quickness. He fits the defensive end role well for Louisville as he is much better at crashing inside than he is playing on the edge. He’s doesn’t have a long frame but his ability to extend into blockers and get push is very good. His motor is one of the best I’ve seen and it’s a big part of his production. He runs down plays and he doesn’t make it easy to hold him up when he’s rushing. Brown’s weight will be something to monitor. He has a compact frame so he could have some issues adding weight to get to 280+ pounds which is likely where they will want him.

SUMMARY:

Brown was a long-time Louisville lean as a recruit but he waited until late fall to finally pull the trigger on his commitment. Once he did, he became a big-time recruiter for the staff both on social media and during visits each week. Outside of Jairus Brents (who I’m pretty sure never made the roster), Brown is the first 4-star signee out of Louisville since James Quick in 2013. Scott Satterfield has caught a lot of heat about local recruiting, but he’s actually slightly improved it even though he was playing from behind. Brown could be what he needs to get it to the point where it was in the past.