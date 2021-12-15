Popeye Williams Signs With Louisville Football

POPEYE WILLIAMS - EDGE

247 COMPOSITE PROFILE

OFFERS: Alabama, Michigan State, Arkansas, Cincy, UK, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Penn State

HIGHLIGHTS:

EVALUATION:

Louisville has worked hard to improve their pass rush over the last few years and Williams is one of the best additions they’ve had from that standpoint. Williams will likely play the “dog” position at Louisville which is a Rush End type of position where the player lines up on the line but standing up. Yasir Abdullah was an All-ACC performer at the position this season and Williams could get there one day.

Popeye trains with Indianapolis Colts great Robert Mathis and it shows in his highlights. Though he is not a long athlete, he has a variety of pass rush moves at his disposal. He has great bend to get under and around, he has quick feet that help him set up swim moves, he can also convert speed to power and push linemen back into the pocket. This is also a kid that plays hard on every snap. The motor and effort will help him get on the field on special teams early and he could be used as a pass rusher in his first year.

SUMMARY:

Popeye was the second commitment in the class and he has been solid from day one. Williams affirmed his commitment after his lead recruiter, Cort Dennison, was let go after the season. He has been on multiple

visits throughout the season and has worked to help build on the recruiting class. UofL seems to have landed a very good player as well as a strong ambassador for the program going forward.