Izaiah Reed Signs With Louisville Football

IZAIAH REED - OFFENSIVE LINE

247 COMPOSITE PROFILE

OFFERS: Boston College, Memphis, Colorado, Ole Miss

HIGHLIGHTS:

EVALUATION:

Reed’s highlights are full of pancake blocks as well as knockdown blocks in space. He also has some highlights where he is blocking at the second level and he latches on well to smaller players as opposed to getting beat by their speed. Jack Bicknell talks a lot about finishing blocks so it is good to see Reed using his strength to toss players or to drive them into the ground. It’s always hard to evaluate offensive linemen but Reed seems to do the things you like to see from a blocking and technique standpoint.

SUMMARY:

UofL had “committable” offers out for a few offensive linemen this summer who visited campus and Reed pulled the trigger first. He is an interesting prospect as On3 (a new recruiting site that is an off-shoot of 247) re-rated him and he is the 10th ranked offensive tackle and 121st ranked overall player in the country by their scouts. Could we see a repeat of Michael Gonzales who was part of the rotation as a true freshman?