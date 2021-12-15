Tawfiq Thomas Signs With Louisville Football

TAWFIQ THOMAS - NOSE TACKLE

247 COMPOSITE PROFILE

OFFERS: Michigan, Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Indiana

HIGHLIGHTS:

EVALUATION:

Louisville fans have been begging for the staff to add more bulk to the defensive line and they have finally done so. Thomas is listed anywhere from 6-3 to 6-5 and 325 to 360 pounds. He lists himself at 6-4/325 so we’ll go with that. UofL has to have guys who can move on the defensive line and Thomas can absolutely do that. He runs down plays well outside of his area and he has great burst off the line. He also plays wildcat quarterback and caught a couple of touchdowns as a tight end this season. He’s very athletic for a guy his size. He plays too high, but he should improve there with coaching. Being as big as he is, he has likely had no issue just pushing people around. That won’t happen in college so he has to improve his technique.

SUMMARY:

Thomas is only the second 300+ pound defensive player to sign with Louisville since 2011 and he will add much-needed size to the line. Not only do guys this big not grow on trees, but they are also in high demand. Thomas took his official visit for the Clemson game and announced his commitment shortly after.