D’Angelo Hutchinson Signs With Louisville Football

D’ANGELO HUTCHINSON - SAFETY

247 COMPOSITE PROFILE

OFFERS: Iowa State, UCF, WKU

HIGHLIGHTS:

EVALUATION: Louisville is getting a very good athlete in Hutchinson. He played safety, quarterback, and wide receiver for his high school team and he played well at all three. Hutchinson was also a returner on the team where he showed off his long speed as well as his agility. At 6-3/185, he will have no issue getting to the requisite weight needed to play at this level and his athleticism should help him develop over time. His tackling ability isn’t showcased in his highlights but all of the other stuff you need is. He can make plays on the football, jump to make catches, make people miss in the open field, and he has good speed once he gets going. I also like that he can read plays while covering ground in the deep zone.

SUMMARY:

Hutchinson is a flip from Iowa State after making a couple of visits to Louisville. He was long rumored to make the switch and he finally made the call after visiting for the Syracuse game. UofL needs depth at safety

after a rash of transfers over the last few years and Hutchinson will likely be a guy who can play the free safety spot in the future.