Maurice Turner Signs With Louisville Football

MAURICE TURNER - RUNNING BACK/WIDE RECEIVER

247 COMPOSITE PROFILE

OFFERS: Tennessee, Cincy, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, UCF

HIGHLIGHTS:

EVALUATION:

The Louisville staff loves to recruit speed at the skill positions and Turner has “track speed”. Turner could end up at running back or wide receiver but I think he shows promise either way. He can read blocks and find holes to gain yardage but his ability to handle contact remains to be seen. Turner is also more of a straight-line runner as opposed to a guy who cuts and jukes to make people miss. He can typically just run by people. He is one of the most intriguing prospects in the class.

SUMMARY:

Turner took the title for the most unexpected commitment this year when he even caught some staff members off guard. He hadn’t visited campus at the point of his commitment but Scott Satterfield personally recruited him and took his commitment. While he was recruited as a running back, Turner was primarily a wide receiver in high school and Louisville has more of a need there.