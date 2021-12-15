 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nate Kurisky Signs With Louisville Football

By Keith Wynne
NATE KURISKY - TIGHT END

OFFERS: Georgia Tech, Miami, Boston Collge, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pitt, Purdue, Virginia Tech

Louisville only got three catches from the “Y” tight end position this year so adding a player that can catch the ball out in space as well as in tight spots in the middle of the field is important. Kurisky has solid speed for a guy his size and he does a good job getting separation with his routes. While he won’t likely play immediately, he shows the skills as a pass catcher that you like to see. He will need to gain weight and strength to help with his blocking at the college level.

Kurisky was an early target for Louisville but the staff did not plan on taking a tight end in the class last fall when he visited. As usual, UofL’s recruiting plan evolved and a spot was open for him. After Georgia Tech made staff changes, Kurisky decided to flip his commitment to Louisville. UofL is getting a player that a lot of power five teams extended an offer to. It didn’t hurt him at all that he was catching passes from Caleb Williams up until this season.

