Nate Kurisky Signs With Louisville Football

NATE KURISKY - TIGHT END

OFFERS: Georgia Tech, Miami, Boston Collge, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pitt, Purdue, Virginia Tech

EVALUATION:

Louisville only got three catches from the “Y” tight end position this year so adding a player that can catch the ball out in space as well as in tight spots in the middle of the field is important. Kurisky has solid speed for a guy his size and he does a good job getting separation with his routes. While he won’t likely play immediately, he shows the skills as a pass catcher that you like to see. He will need to gain weight and strength to help with his blocking at the college level.

SUMMARY:

Kurisky was an early target for Louisville but the staff did not plan on taking a tight end in the class last fall when he visited. As usual, UofL’s recruiting plan evolved and a spot was open for him. After Georgia Tech made staff changes, Kurisky decided to flip his commitment to Louisville. UofL is getting a player that a lot of power five teams extended an offer to. It didn’t hurt him at all that he was catching passes from Caleb Williams up until this season.