Max Cabana Signs With Louisville Football

MAX CABANA - OFFENSIVE LINE
OFFERS: Wake Forest, Central Michigan, and a host of Ivy League schools
HIGHLIGHTS:
EVALUATION:
Louisville is getting an under-the-radar prospect with very good size in Cabana. The Canadian-born offensive tackle prospect didn’t get a lot of notice as a recruit due to his geography and Covid. A few recruiting scouts noted that he would have likely picked up more offers and notoriety if he were able to travel more last year as a junior. With that being said, Cabana looks the part on film with long limbs and the mean streak that coaches always talk about. He finishes blocks really well and does a good job of using a wide base to block smaller players in space.
SUMMARY:
Cabana was an early member of the Louisville class and held firm after his commitment. At 6-5/275, he can come to campus with an easy path to get to 295-300 pounds which will help him see the field. While he is likely a developmental prospect, he has the tools needed to see the field. It just may take some time to push his way into the rotation.
Welcome to @MaxOCabana!— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) December 15, 2021
Get to know more about the first team all-conference selection & Steve McDonald Trophy for the Offensive Lineman of the Year award winner.
#FlyVille22 x #NSD22 pic.twitter.com/6mBvJRmTSK
