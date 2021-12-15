Max Cabana Signs With Louisville Football

MAX CABANA - OFFENSIVE LINE

247 COMPOSITE PROFILE

OFFERS: Wake Forest, Central Michigan, and a host of Ivy League schools

HIGHLIGHTS:

EVALUATION:

Louisville is getting an under-the-radar prospect with very good size in Cabana. The Canadian-born offensive tackle prospect didn’t get a lot of notice as a recruit due to his geography and Covid. A few recruiting scouts noted that he would have likely picked up more offers and notoriety if he were able to travel more last year as a junior. With that being said, Cabana looks the part on film with long limbs and the mean streak that coaches always talk about. He finishes blocks really well and does a good job of using a wide base to block smaller players in space.

SUMMARY:

Cabana was an early member of the Louisville class and held firm after his commitment. At 6-5/275, he can come to campus with an easy path to get to 295-300 pounds which will help him see the field. While he is likely a developmental prospect, he has the tools needed to see the field. It just may take some time to push his way into the rotation.