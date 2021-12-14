Ole Miss Transfer MoMo Sanogo Commits To Louisville Football

Louisville has had a plan to hit the transfer portal hard for the 2022 class to add some veteran depth to the roster. They took a big step towards that goal tonight when Momo Sanogo announced that he will transfer to Louisville for his 6th year of eligibility. Sanogo comes to Louisville from Ole Miss and he will add a veteran presence to the inside linebacker room that is losing CJ Avery.

Sanogo comes to Louisville after starting for two seasons in the SEC. In 2018, he put up 112 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2 forced fumbles. He suffered an injury after two games in 2019 but returned to his starting position in 2020 and put up 60 tackles. Sanogo finished his Ole Miss career with 210 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Five years playing in the SEC is the type of experience that will be valuable to a linebacker group with a lot of youth.

At 6-1/240, Sanogo also adds some size to the interior of the defense. He has decent speed to chase down plays but I am impressed with his ability to sift through “the trash” between the tackles and make plays. He is also a strong player who can wrap up running backs to bring them down. UofL is truly getting a veteran player with proven smarts. Sanogo was a four-time SEC honor roll honoree.

This The Chapter They’ve Been Waiting On #FlyVille pic.twitter.com/FlaMUwkEqr — S A N O G O (@_momosanogo) December 15, 2021

Sanogo doesn’t have many highlights that I could find but he does have a lot of press conference videos that I found impressive to watch.