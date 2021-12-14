Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Southeastern Louisiana New, 30 comments Join the in-game discussion as Louisville looks to get back on track with a home win over Southeastern Louisiana. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Dec 14, 2021, 5:42pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Southeastern Louisiana Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Let’s restore some confidence here. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Video: Vince Tyra clears the air Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville-Southeastern Louisiana preview Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes U of L names interim president, interim athletic director Some Boffo Moments in a Week from Hell Loading comments...
Loading comments...