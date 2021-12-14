Video: Vince Tyra clears the air

Vince Tyra held an impromptu media session with select members of the media (Card Chronicle was not in the building) Tuesday afternoon to try and set the record straight on some of the events of the last couple of weeks.

Tyra expressed his frustration with certain things that transpired and once again did nothing to downplay the storyline that there was tension between himself and former university president Neeli Bendapudi.

You can watch the full Q&A session here, via Cardinal Authority’s Jody Demling: