Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (bowl game): Louisville by 1.

—If you’d like to help out the Kentucky communities impacted by this weekend’s tornado, you can donate to the United Way’s tornado relief fund here.

—If you’d like to find another place to donate, here are 35.

—Eric Crawford has five things to know about new interim U of L athletic director Josh Heird.

—This team rules.

For the first time ever, we're heading to the Final Four. #GoCards x #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/eYW14ULMOY — Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) December 13, 2021

—Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic likes the Cards over Southeastern Louisiana by 24 tomorrow night.

—Malik Williams’ performance against DePaul was one of the best (video) of anyone in the ACC over the last week.

—Malik Cunninham’s crazy run against Duke was the fourth-best offensive play of the ACC football season.

—Here’s the U of L recap of the women’s basketball team’s fifth straight win over Kentucky.

—There will be a toy collection at Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game against Southeastern Louisiana. New toys for any age or gender will be collected at the entrances of the KFC Yum Center prior to the game.

—U of L notes from the loss to DePaul:

-The Cardinals shot a season-low 31.1 percent (23-for-74) for the night. -UofL shot 7-for-33 from the three-point line, the most attempts from beyond the arc for the Cardinals since putting up 36 against North Carolina on March 14, 2019. -Louisville attempted just three free throws in the loss, its fewest since taking just two against Syracuse on Feb. 17, 2016. -DePaul finished with a 50-49 edge on the glass. The Cardinals are 1-3 this season when losing the rebounding battle. -Louisville grabbed 16 offensive rebounds, its sixth straight game with at least 10. -The Cardinals entered the night averaging 28 points per game off the bench, but picked up a season-low five on Friday. -Louisville held DePaul to just 36.4 percent (24-for-66) shooting, the sixth UofL opponent to shoot 40 percent or less this season. -The Blue Demons 26 points in the first half were the second fewest by a Louisville opponent in any half this season and their 30.3 field goal percentage was the third lowest in any half.

—Louisville football has parted ways with strength coach Mike Sirignano.

—Russ Smith’s new bourbon is now available.

—Top U of L football commit Popeye Williams will be signing his letter of intent at 8 a.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 15.

—Dr. Soon!

She thought she was being honored as the Fan of the Game, little did she know her husband had returned early from deployment & was about to surprise her. #GoCards pic.twitter.com/RffmjZBVoS — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) December 13, 2021

Very cool.

—Congratulations to former Louisville women’s golf standoutLauren Hartlage on earning her LPGA Tour card for 2022.

—The latest Cardinal Sports Zone podcast is a reunion episode featuring our own Justin Renck.

—This was pretty awesome.

We left a message for @UofLVolleyball in the locker room at Freedom Hall.



Good luck today in the Elite Eight! pic.twitter.com/QbiUL3KlIu — Bellarmine Men’s Basketball (@BUKnightsMBB) December 11, 2021

—Former Louisville men’s golf All-American Matthias Schmid has become the second German to be crowned Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year, after Martin Kaymer in 2007, following a breakthrough season and secured his status for the DP World Tour in 2022 just three months after turning professional.

—U of L tight ends/special teams coach Stu Holt has left for Virginia Tech.

—It’s one thing to break my heart on DePaul Day, but it’s an entirely different animal when you’ve hurt Russ.

—The second time is a charm for Louisville with MJ Griffin, the Temple safety transfer who committed to U of L over the weekend.

—A look at how former Cards in the NFL fared this weekend.

—The new Papa Siva?

Hailey Van Lith’s dad, Corey, is living his best life at the Louisville-Kentucky women’s basketball game. pic.twitter.com/RVh095LWwC — Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) December 12, 2021

—Yesterday’s bottled water drive at the KFC Yum Center was a wild success.

—The Louisville women are up a spot to No. 6 in the latest AP poll.

—I wouldn’t call it even just yet.

—An outlet in Tokyo writes about Louisville women’s basketball’s Norika Konno.

—Chelsie Hall talks about her 15-point performance in the win over Kentucky.

—Here’s a take on what U of L is getting in new OL commit Sam Seacrest.

—Big Russ forever.

We teamed up with our sponsor @hboats and chef Millie Peartree team up to surprise Russ Smith for his hard work in his community! #GMAGivesBackhttps://t.co/cMVTRc7v7l pic.twitter.com/RV4xExRTUS — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 10, 2021

Still looks 32.

—The DePaulia recaps DePaul’s Friday night win in Louisville.

—The ACC is sort of mirroring U of L athletics in being really good in everything outside of football men’s basketball this fall/winter.

Football aside, it's been a massively successful fall sports run for the ACC. Clemson men just won the NCAA soccer championship. Florida State women won the same. N.C. State won women's cross country. And the ACC will have half the women's volleyball Final Four (Louisville, Pitt) — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 12, 2021

—Evan Miya’s data has Jarrod West as the best “up” transfer in college basketball so far this season.

—The final Scott Satterfield radio show of the 2021 season will take place tonight from 7-8 p.m. at Tumbleweed (3602 Bardstown Rd.).

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show is reacting to all the news of the weekend and this morning from 3-6 on 1450 The Big X. You can stream the show here.