Sam Secrest Commits To Louisville Football

Louisville got an unexpected commitment today with Sam Secrest announcing his pledge to the football team. Secrest is a 3-star offensive lineman from Indianapolis who is now the third member of the offensive line class. Per Cardinal Authority, he will come to Louisville as a “blue shirt”. That means he will not be on scholarship but can earn a scholarship in the fall. Secrest wasn’t on the radar until this morning when Steve Wiltfong of 247 reported that Louisville had offered after he made multiple trips to campus during the week. Jack Bicknell appears to have hand-picked Secrest who had been committed to Central Michigan and holds offers from Akron and Ball State.

At 6-6/295, Secrest is the third lineman in the class that is at least 6-5 and he looks to be a legit 295 pounds from his highlights. He plays center in high school and I would imagine he will do so as well at Louisville. The depth at that position is lacking right now with Cole Bentley moving on so it makes sense that UofL would look to add to the position.

I won’t pretend to know much about Secrest but offensive line evaluations are about as tough as it gets when it comes to recruiting. Bicknell is an experienced coach so I’ll have to trust that he made a good call here. This is also only Secrest’s second year of playing football which might account for him flying below the radar. Louisville now has 11 high school commitments in the class. I expect that number to top out at around 14 by signing day.

I have edited this article to include clarification that Secrest will blue shirt in the fall