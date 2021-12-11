Transfer Safety MJ Griffin Commits to Louisville

Louisville added another member to a position of need in the transfer class tonight. Former Temple safety MJ Griffin announced his commitment to UofL after posting 65 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 4 passes defended for the Owls this season. Griffin picked up offers from Nebraska, Georgia Tech, and Kansas after announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal. Out of high school, he was offered by UofL, Kentucky, Cincy, Indiana, and Iowa State.

UofL has lost at least one safety to transfer each of the last four or so years so they need reinforcements at the position. Qwynnterrio Cole has run out of eligibility, so bringing in a guy like Griffin who has played over two years of college football is important. Ben Perry and Josh Minkins could step into bigger roles, including the starting role, but I believe the staff would like to move Perry to Card while Minkins has played the other safety spot for the last two years.

Griffin is an aggressive player who has shown solid ability to cover between the hashes. He can also run down plays with good speed and he runs through tackles well by utilizing his speed and size. At 6-1/195, Griffin fits the build for the strong safety spot in Lousiville’s scheme. He should have no issue pushing for the starting spot or providing quality depth for a team that has struggled to build any at the position. Griffin has three years of eligibility left after redshirting his first year at Temple and being given a Covid year last season.

UofL will continue to add players from the transfer portal. As of now, it appears that wide receiver and inside linebacker are getting the focus. In my opinion, that is due to the glutton of talent that has already entered the portal. There are more spots open and there is a lot more time to add players. I expect the staff to bring in a mix of potential starters as well as players who will add depth.