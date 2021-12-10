DePaul Day is dead: Blue Demons stun Louisville, 62-55

DePaul Day is dead.

Louisville ended a week where it lost its president and its athletic director by losing its ultimate holiday. Never again will we have the privilege of spending an entire game day completely relaxed, knowing beyond the shadow of any doubt that a Cardinal victory is on the horizon. Nothing is sacred. Everything is wrong.

I don’t really know what to say here. This game was a microcosm of both the good and the bad things we’ve seen from this team over the season’s first month. There were multiple stretches where they looked like they might be the second best team in the ACC. Unfortunately, there were more stretches where they looked like they might be playing on the opening Tuesday of the ACC tournament.

Malik Williams tried to save the day, scoring a career-high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field. Unfortunately, his efforts couldn’t save a Cardinal team that turned the ball over 15 times and shot an abysmal 7-of-33 from beyond the arc.

Adding salt to the wound for Louisville is the fact that DePaul was able to pull its most significant win of the season on a night where its star player gave his worst performance of the season.

Javon Freeman-Liberty, who came into the night averaging 21.8 ppg, missed 13 of the 15 field goals he attempted and finished with just eight points. Picking up the slack was sophomore forward David Jones, who exploded for 33 points and 14 rebounds.

RIP DePaul Day. RIP DePaul jokes. RIP to the positivity that had surrounded this team for the last three weeks.

It’s going to be a long weekend.