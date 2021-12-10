Filed under: Vince Tyra pens farewell letter to Louisville fans New, 16 comments By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Dec 10, 2021, 9:57am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Vince Tyra pens farewell letter to Louisville fans Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images One day, I’d like Vince Tyra to lay out exactly what the hell took place over the course of the last two weeks. For now, I’ll settle for this farewell letter to Louisville fans: More From Card Chronicle Louisville-DePaul preview DePaul Day is back, all hail DePaul Day As The World Turns: Cardinal Cataclysm Louisville volleyball rolls into the Elite Eight Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville has received Vince Tyra’s letter of resignation Loading comments...
