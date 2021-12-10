 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Vince Tyra pens farewell letter to Louisville fans

New, 16 comments
By Mike Rutherford
George Mason v Louisville Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

One day, I’d like Vince Tyra to lay out exactly what the hell took place over the course of the last two weeks.

For now, I’ll settle for this farewell letter to Louisville fans:

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...