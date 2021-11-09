How to watch Louisville vs. Southern basketball on TV

Tuesday is opening night for the Louisville men’s basketball team, but Cardinal fans might have some difficulty finding the 2021-22 debut contest against Southern on television.

The reason, of course, is that this is yet another Regional Sports Networks game.

Assuming you have the proper television package, you should be able to find Tuesday’s game between the Cards and Jaguars on the Bally Sports affiliate in your region.

Here’s a sampling of where you can find Bally Sports on the various local TV providers:

Spectrum: 70

Dish: 420

DirecTV: 646

AT&T Uverse: 1725

You can also catch catch the game on the Bally Sports app or the fuboTV app.

Evan Lepler (play-by-play) and Mike Gminski (analyst) — a name that should be very familiar to Louisville fans at this point, will be on the call.

Best of luck finding the game, and here’s to (hopefully) not many more of these nights moving forward.