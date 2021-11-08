Louisville designates Saturday as a “Blackout Game”

U of L has designated this Saturday’s game against Syracuse as a “Blackout Game,” and is encouraging fans to wear their black gear to Cardinal Stadium for the contest.

This ... seems like an error in judgment. There are a number of reasons why, but here are the three biggest:

1. It’s a noon game and there figures to be a decent amount of visible red seats.

2. It’s a noon game between a 4-5 Louisville team and a 5-4 Syracuse team.

3. The main draw here is obviously Lamar Jackson’s number retirement ceremony. With that being the case, I’d expect to see a healthy amount of purple and red No. 8 jerseys in the crowd.

It’s also going to be a pretty chilly Saturday afternoon, so if you don’t have a black U of L coat, you’re probably going to rock the winter gear that you do have.

If you have black gear that you want to wear, awesome. If you don’t, I have a feeling you’re going to be far from alone.

Let’s just worry about honoring Lamar properly and trying to win a game that very likely could end up deciding whether or not we get to play in a bowl.