Louisville volleyball earns first No. 1 ranking in program history

With Texas dropping a four-set match at Baylor on Saturday, the 23-0 Louisville volleyball team now sits alone as the only remaining undefeated team in the country.

On Monday, the Cardinals earned another elite distinction: The program’s first No. 1 ranking.

U of L received 59 out of a possible 64 first-place votes in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Poll, allowing them to make the jump from No. 2 to No. 1. The Cards are the first ACC program ever to earn a No. 1 ranking in volleyball.

Louisville was also ranked No. 1 in the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee’s Oct. 31 top 10 rankings, which provided the first look at teams that could potentially earn the top seeds for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

U of L is back in action this Friday when it takes on the No. 14 Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena at 7 p.m.

If you haven’t already, it’s time to hop on the Cardinal volleyball train, because that run towards a national title is going to be awfully fun.