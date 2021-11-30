Caleb Chandler earns First Team All-ACC honors

Junior offensive guard Caleb Chandler is one of eight Louisville players to earn All-ACC honors, but the only Cardinal to be voted First Team all-conference.

Perhaps most notable in all of this is that U of L QB Malik Cunningham did not even receive an honorable mention nod from the league’s all-conference voters.

Here are the complete All-ACC teams for 2021:

2021 All-ACC Football Teams

First-Team Offense

QB - Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 181

RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 187

RB - Mataeo Durant, Duke, 154

WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 186

WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 161

WR - Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 131 (tie)

WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 131 (tie)

TE - Jelani Woods, Virginia, 134

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 126

OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 170

OT - Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 104

OG - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 156

OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 65

C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 86

First-Team Defense

DE - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, 189

DE - Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 112

DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 133

DT - Corey Durden, NC State, 78 (tie)

DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 78 (tie)

LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 148

LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 134

LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 128

CB - Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 110

CB - Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 105

S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 106

S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 92

First-Team Special Teams

PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 183

P - Trenton Gill, NC State, 142

SP - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 146

Second-Team Offense

QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 80

RB - Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 120

RB - Pat Garwo, Boston College, 86

WR - Charleston Rambo, Miami, 126

WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 110

WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 91

TE - Lucas Krull, Pitt, 80

AP - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 77

OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 94

OT - Carter Warren, Pitt, 69

OG - Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 62

OG - DJ Scaife, Miami, 56

C - Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 62

Second-Team Defense

DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 108

DE - Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt, 98

DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 72

DT - Myles Murphy, North Carolina, 69

LB - Yasir Addullah, Louisville, 92

LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 84

LB - Quez Jackson, Georgia Tech, 71 (tie)

LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 71 (tie)

CB - Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 76

CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 60 (tie)

CB - Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 60 (tie)

S - Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 76

S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 68

Second-Team Special Teams

PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 87

P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 98

SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 112

Third-Team Offense

QB - Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 68

RB - Jashaun Corbin, Florida State, 62

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 54

WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 77

WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 37

WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32

TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 72

AP - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 75

OT - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 68

OT - Gabe Houy, Pitt, 44

OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 53

OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 53

C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 53

Third-Team Defense

DE - Keir Thomas, Florida State, 53

DE - Xavier Thomas, Clemson, 52

DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 60

DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 51

LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 45

LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 40

LB - Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina, 39

CB - Brandon Sebastian, Boston College, 58

CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 40

S - Cam’Ron Kelly, North Carolina, 61

S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 58

Third-Team Special Teams

PK - Sam Scarton, Pitt, 55

P - Peter Moore, Virginia Tech, 83

SP - Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech, 57

Honorable Mention

QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 19

QB - Devin Leary, NC State, 18

RB - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 45

RB - Jaylan Knighton, Miami, 31

WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32

WR - Tre Turner, Virginia Tech, 25

TE - Trae Barry, Boston College, 25

TE - Davis Allen, Clemson, 22

TE - Brandon Chapman, Wake Forest, 18

TE - Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt, 16

AP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 41

AP - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 38

OT - Zion Nelson, Miami, 41

OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 37

OT - Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech, 27

OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 25

OT - Bobby Haskins, Virginia, 22

OT - Devin Cochran, Georgia Tech, 15

OG - Will Putnam, Clemson, 45

OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 42

OG - Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 41

OG - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 37

OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 30

OG - Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 28

OG - Jacob Monk, Duke, 24

OG - Devontay Love-Taylor, Florida State, 23

OG - Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 21

C - Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke, 43

C - Owen Drexel, Pitt, 41

C - Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 38

C - Airon Servais, Syracuse, 20

C - Cole Bentley, Louisville, 19

C - Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 17

DE - Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 49

DE - Marcus Valdez, Boston College, 23

DE - Daniel Joseph, NC State, 22

DE - Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19

DT - Robert Cooper, Florida State, 50

DT - Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 48

DT - Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech, 41

DT - Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 36

DT - Josh Black, Syracuse, 32

DT - Djimon Brooks, Georgia Tech, 15

LB - Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 38

LB - Luke Masterson, Wake Forest, 37

LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 35

LB - Baylon Spector, Clemson, 32

LB - C.J. Avery, Louisville, 31

LB - Phil Campbell III, Pitt, 18

LB - Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 16

LB - John Petrishen, Pitt, 15

CB - Tony Grimes, North Carolina, 39

CB - Damarri Mathis, Pitt, 38

CB - Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 38

CB - Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 35

CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 34

CB - Caelen Carson, Wake Forest, 23

CB - Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 22

CB - Shyheim Battle, NC State, 20

S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 52

S - Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 43

S - Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 42

S - Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 39

S - Nasir Peoples, Virginia Tech, 37

S - Kenderick Duncan, Louisville, 31

S - Qwynnterrio Cole, Louisville, 23

S - Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech, 23

S - James Williams, Miami, 17

PK - Andy Borregales, Miami, 27

P - Will Spiers, Clemson, 22

SP - Jaylen Stinson, Duke, 43

SP - Cal Adomitis, Pitt, 26