Caleb Chandler earns First Team All-ACC honors

Junior offensive guard Caleb Chandler is one of eight Louisville players to earn All-ACC honors, but the only Cardinal to be voted First Team all-conference.
Perhaps most notable in all of this is that U of L QB Malik Cunningham did not even receive an honorable mention nod from the league’s all-conference voters.
Here are the complete All-ACC teams for 2021:
2021 All-ACC Football Teams
First-Team Offense
QB - Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 181
RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 187
RB - Mataeo Durant, Duke, 154
WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 186
WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 161
WR - Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 131 (tie)
WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 131 (tie)
TE - Jelani Woods, Virginia, 134
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 126
OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 170
OT - Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 104
OG - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 156
OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 65
C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 86
First-Team Defense
DE - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, 189
DE - Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 112
DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 133
DT - Corey Durden, NC State, 78 (tie)
DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 78 (tie)
LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 148
LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 134
LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 128
CB - Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 110
CB - Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 105
S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 106
S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 92
First-Team Special Teams
PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 183
P - Trenton Gill, NC State, 142
SP - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 146
Second-Team Offense
QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 80
RB - Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 120
RB - Pat Garwo, Boston College, 86
WR - Charleston Rambo, Miami, 126
WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 110
WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 91
TE - Lucas Krull, Pitt, 80
AP - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 77
OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 94
OT - Carter Warren, Pitt, 69
OG - Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 62
OG - DJ Scaife, Miami, 56
C - Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 62
Second-Team Defense
DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 108
DE - Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt, 98
DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 72
DT - Myles Murphy, North Carolina, 69
LB - Yasir Addullah, Louisville, 92
LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 84
LB - Quez Jackson, Georgia Tech, 71 (tie)
LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 71 (tie)
CB - Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 76
CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 60 (tie)
CB - Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 60 (tie)
S - Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 76
S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 68
Second-Team Special Teams
PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 87
P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 98
SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 112
Third-Team Offense
QB - Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 68
RB - Jashaun Corbin, Florida State, 62
RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 54
WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 77
WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 37
WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32
TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 72
AP - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 75
OT - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 68
OT - Gabe Houy, Pitt, 44
OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 53
OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 53
C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 53
Third-Team Defense
DE - Keir Thomas, Florida State, 53
DE - Xavier Thomas, Clemson, 52
DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 60
DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 51
LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 45
LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 40
LB - Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina, 39
CB - Brandon Sebastian, Boston College, 58
CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 40
S - Cam’Ron Kelly, North Carolina, 61
S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 58
Third-Team Special Teams
PK - Sam Scarton, Pitt, 55
P - Peter Moore, Virginia Tech, 83
SP - Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech, 57
Honorable Mention
QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 19
QB - Devin Leary, NC State, 18
RB - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 45
RB - Jaylan Knighton, Miami, 31
WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32
WR - Tre Turner, Virginia Tech, 25
TE - Trae Barry, Boston College, 25
TE - Davis Allen, Clemson, 22
TE - Brandon Chapman, Wake Forest, 18
TE - Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt, 16
AP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 41
AP - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 38
OT - Zion Nelson, Miami, 41
OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 37
OT - Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech, 27
OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 25
OT - Bobby Haskins, Virginia, 22
OT - Devin Cochran, Georgia Tech, 15
OG - Will Putnam, Clemson, 45
OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 42
OG - Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 41
OG - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 37
OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 30
OG - Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 28
OG - Jacob Monk, Duke, 24
OG - Devontay Love-Taylor, Florida State, 23
OG - Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 21
C - Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke, 43
C - Owen Drexel, Pitt, 41
C - Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 38
C - Airon Servais, Syracuse, 20
C - Cole Bentley, Louisville, 19
C - Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 17
DE - Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 49
DE - Marcus Valdez, Boston College, 23
DE - Daniel Joseph, NC State, 22
DE - Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19
DT - Robert Cooper, Florida State, 50
DT - Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 48
DT - Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech, 41
DT - Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 36
DT - Josh Black, Syracuse, 32
DT - Djimon Brooks, Georgia Tech, 15
LB - Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 38
LB - Luke Masterson, Wake Forest, 37
LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 35
LB - Baylon Spector, Clemson, 32
LB - C.J. Avery, Louisville, 31
LB - Phil Campbell III, Pitt, 18
LB - Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 16
LB - John Petrishen, Pitt, 15
CB - Tony Grimes, North Carolina, 39
CB - Damarri Mathis, Pitt, 38
CB - Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 38
CB - Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 35
CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 34
CB - Caelen Carson, Wake Forest, 23
CB - Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 22
CB - Shyheim Battle, NC State, 20
S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 52
S - Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 43
S - Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 42
S - Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 39
S - Nasir Peoples, Virginia Tech, 37
S - Kenderick Duncan, Louisville, 31
S - Qwynnterrio Cole, Louisville, 23
S - Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech, 23
S - James Williams, Miami, 17
PK - Andy Borregales, Miami, 27
P - Will Spiers, Clemson, 22
SP - Jaylen Stinson, Duke, 43
SP - Cal Adomitis, Pitt, 26
