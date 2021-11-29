Louisville fires co-defensive coordinator Cort Dennison

Cort Dennison, the Louisville co-defensive coordinator who took a personal leave of absence from the program in late October, has been fired.

Dennison’s firing comes on the same day the Courier Journal’s Tim Sullivan reported that former U of L employee Christine Herring had filed a protective order against Dennison. Herring, who was fired in October of 2020 from her role in the athletic department as senior women’s administrator, alleged that Dennison was “an imminent threat” to her and her family. Dennison and Herring had previously been involved in an extramarital affair.

Herring’s emergency protective order was dismissed per agreed order on Nov. 18.

Dennison held a variety of titles during his first stint at U of L, which lasted from 2014 through 2017. He then left to coach the linebackers at Oregon in 2018. Following the firing of Bobby Petrino and the hiring of Scott Satterfield, Dennison returned to Louisville in 2019 and has been working as the outside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator since then.

