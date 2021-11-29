 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Louisville volleyball earns overall No. 1 seed for NCAA tournament

The Cards are six wins away from perfection.

By Mike Rutherford

In what must have been the least dramatic Selection Show experience in program history, the unbeaten Louisville volleyball team found out officially Sunday night what it knew already: The Cardinals will be the No. 1 overall seed for the 2021 NCAA tournament.

The Cards will begin their quest for the program’s first national title on Friday night when they host Illinois-Chicago at 7 p.m. inside L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. The winner of Ball State vs. Michigan will be waiting in round two should U of L advance.

You can check out the complete NCAA tournament bracket here.

Texas, the program Louisville stunned in the 2019 Sweet 16, earned the tournament’s No. 2 overall seed. The Cardinals’ biggest ACC rival, Pitt, is the No. 3 seed.

All of the all-session tickets for the first and second round matches in Louisville this weekend are sold out. Everyone who requested tickets were able to receive them. On Wednesday (12/1) at 10 am. The single session tickets will go on sale to the public.

Louisville is looking to become the sport’s first undefeated champion since Penn State pulled off the second of back-to-back perfect seasons in 2009.

