Scott Satterfield’s father passed away hours before Kentucky game

Multiple local reporters, including WDRB’s Eric Crawford and the Courier Journal’s Cameron Teague Robinson, have confirmed that just hours before Saturday’s game against Kentucky, head Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield learned that his father had passed away.

The program itself has also acknowledged the death.

Thoughts and prayers with Coach Satt and his entire family following the passing of his father pic.twitter.com/GvY0BHan0X — Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) November 28, 2021

Freddie Satterfield was 81-years-old.

There had been talk all season long that Satterfield’s father had been dealing with a significant health issue, and that Scott, understandably, was affected. Unfortunately, we now know that the talk was real.

Credit to Scott for being able to show up and coach that game last night. I’m not sure I would have been able to do it.

My thoughts and prayers are with him and the entire Satterfield family at this time.