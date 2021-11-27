Louisville embarrassed by Kentucky ... again

The Battle for the Governor’s Cup may have opted out of the 2020 season, but it picked up right where it left off on Saturday night. For Louisville, this was very bad news.

After losing to Kentucky in 2018 and 2019 by a combined score of 101-23, U of L added to its recent embarrassing run in the rivalry series with a 52-21 loss inside Cardinal Stadium.

There’s no point in diving into the specifics, I suppose. Everyone saw the same thing. Louisville’s defense couldn’t cover Wan’Dale Robinson, made Will Levis look like Lamar Jackson, and the Cards showed zero heart or effort on either side of the ball the moment the first bit of adversity hit.

To me, this was far worse than 2018 or 2019 because the program was supposed to be in a different place. We were supposed to have closed the gap. Instead, this looked like another year where the head coach had been fired three weeks before the game and the entire team had pretty much quit trying a couple of weeks before that.

I picked Kentucky to win at the beginning of the week because I thought Kentucky was going to win. I never, ever would have imagined they would look like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing on the road at Doss High School (love you, Dragons).

This was a low night for everyone associated with the Louisville football program, and the resulting bad taste is going to be awfully difficult for Scott Satterfield and company to get rid of.