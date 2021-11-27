Louisville Hosting Key 2023 Recruits For Kentucky Game

Lousiivlle Football is set to host another strong group of recruits this weekend for their big rivalry game against Kentucky. While the staff is just about done adding players to the 2022 recruiting class, they have spent the last couple of months honing in on their top targets in the 2023 class.

UofL has added three 2022 prospects to the class during this recent run of big recruiting weekends and they are down o one or two open spots in the class. The staff only has one 2022 prospect visiting this weekend but they look to be in good shape with a small handful of players they are still recruiting.

Here’s a list of some of the top prospects that are expected to attend the game tonight.

Tay’Shawn Trent - Wide Receiver

Trent is a former Michigan commit that got a visit from Louisville’s staff before visiting UofL last month. Trent is a big kid at 6-4/210 and he first the mold of the outside receiver position we’ve seen Justin Marshall and Seth Dawkins play. UofL looks to be in great shape here but they are also recruiting Chris Bell who appears to be down to UofL and Mississippi State as well as Kaleb Webb who is showing interest in Tennessee and Michigan. This is a spot to keep an eye on.

Joshua Mickens - Defensive End

Mickens is the 15th ranked Edge in the 2023 class and he will be making his second straight visit to Louisville after taking in the Syracuse game. UlfL is in a good spot her and it says a lot that he is already back for another visit.

Luke Burgess - Offensive Tackle

UofL has started to push into Indiana to build a footprint and Burgess is one of the top players in the state. UofL will need to backfill some of their offensive line spots in the next year or so. Getting an early start on the class with a high level player would be great.

Jeremiah Collins - Cornerback

My personal favorite on the visitor list is Collins. A long and athletic corner with a frame that reminds you of Suace Gardner at Cincinatti. Collins is a local prospect and one of the top 5 players in Kentucky for the 2023 class. UofL seems to be in good shape here and I’m sure Selah Brown’s commitment hasn’t hurt them.

Malik Hartford - Athlete

One of the top players in Ohio, Hartford is being recruited as a safety or Card by UofL. Lousiville got in pretty early with Hartford but I think cincy will be hard to beat here.

Christian Conyer - Cornerback

Lousivlle is focusing a lot of attention on the secondary and Conyer will be a guy they put effort into getting. Conyer is a big corner with good length. While Lousiville always has struggles recruiting out into the state, Stu Holt has connections tho the Bowling Green area so they should have a shot.

RJ Johnson - Cornerback

Johnson’s recruitment has exploded since the Cards offered in September. Georgia, Florida, and LSu all extended offers in the next month so it’s a good sign that UofL is getting him on campus.

William Spencer - Nose Tackle

Male High School has some real talent on their roster and Louisville is looking to tap into it. Spencer is one of the best players in Kentucky and UofL can’t have enough defensive linemen. It’s early, but this looks like it could be a battle between UK and UofL for Spencer. I would imagine Selah Brown’s assistance will help UofL but I also think that how Brown’s first year goes could play a role. If he sees the field and has some success, it could sway Spencer’s decision.

Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith - Defenisve End

Louisville will have two of the best 2024 prospects in the nation in town today. The Smith twins are ranked as the top two players int he state of Conecticut and both were on campus this summer. UofL getting in on these types of players early and getting them on campus multiple times is something that I have to say I didn’t expect. They obviously have to land some of these players but I’ll give them credit for their efforts.