How to watch Louisville vs. Kentucky

Bragging rights and much more will be on the line Saturday night when the Louisville Cardinals host the Kentucky Wildcats under the lights inside Cardinal Stadium.

The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN2. Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), and Jalyn Johnson (sideline) will be on the call.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 3- point favorite over Kentucky.

This marks the first time since 2017 that the Cardinals have been favored in the Battle for the Bluegrass. Favorites are 17-9 straight up in the modern era of the Governor’s Cup rivalry, and have won seven of the last eight games.

Louisville leads the modern series against Kentucky, 15-11, but the Wildcats have won two in a row, and both those wins have come by lopsided final margins. U of L sports a 6-5 record heading into the showdown, while UK is 8-3. Both teams have won two games in a row.