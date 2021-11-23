Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (football): Louisville by 3.

—The U of L women’s basketball team is back in action tonight with an 8 p.m. road game at Cal Poly. Here’s a preview.

—Louisville volleyball’s Anna Stevenson has been named the ACC Player of the Week.

—The rest of the country continues to take notice.

—After a string of foot injuries, Malik Williams has learned to accept that he can’t do all he once could.

—ACC hoops last night:

No. 5 Duke 107, The Citadel 81

Georgia Tech 85, Charleston Southern 70

Virginia 65, Georgia 55

Florida State 81, Missouri 58

Saint Mary’s 62, Notre Dame 59

—College basketball has had a ton of showcase games (No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA tonight) in its first month, and almost all of them have started after 9:30 p.m. on the East Coast. That’s a problem.

—Another advanced stat system that likes Louisville on Saturday.

—Malik Cunningham is up for the Manning Award Stars of the Week. You can vote for him here.

—Louisville volleyball is once again No. 1 in the latest RPI ratings. The Cards will face No. 2 Pitt on the road on Wednesday.

—We’re playing for Sequoia this weekend.

—Louisville Report looks at the points of emphasis for Thursday night’s game against Mississippi State in the Bahamas.

—Bobby Petrino is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award.

—Pretty wild. The Knights represented themselves quite well against UCLA Monday night.

After tonight's game against UCLA, Bellarmine will have played all three of this week's AP top 3 teams already this season.



—The CJ focuses on how the outcome on the field Saturday could change the narrative when it comes to the in-state recruiting battles between U of L and UK.

—With the SEC seeming to be on the verge of moving to a nine-game conference schedule, Eric Crawford writes about the likelihood of these being the last years of Louisville and Kentucky playing annually in football.

That’s a simple fact of life. Better rivalries than this one have bitten the dust. That nobody from UK will step up and make the equivocal statement that the rivalry will continue is all the proof you need that it absolutely will not continue, at least not in its present form. The teams may play every other year, or every few years, or periodically, or not at all. Who knows? The schools have a contract to play each other annually through 2030, but if one side decides to buy out of it, there’s little the other can do. Legislative involvement seems a bit heavy-handed, though Gov. Andy Beshear said he’s hoping the rivalry endures. When asked about the situation on Monday, the coaches offered little insight. Kentucky’s Mark Stoops said he hasn’t even thought about it. “I have no idea,” he said. “I haven’t put one ounce of thought into that. I don’t think I’m prepared to answer that question right now. We’ve got a lot of things that are right in front of me here.” Louisville’s Scott Satterfield said he understands the predicament that schools find themselves in. “I think that’s a dilemma and a question that administrators have to find out and figure out,” he said. “As coaches pretty much we just play who they tell us to play. I think you can kind of just look at what we’ve played this year and nonconference what Kentucky’s played this year, it’s different philosophy really, of how you schedule your nonconference, and I think it just goes to whatever school you’re at, what your philosophy may be.” That’s a kind way of saying that Kentucky isn’t going to play anybody outside the SEC. They haven’t played a Power 5 nonconference game other than Louisville since playing Indiana in 2005.

—Wan’Dale Robinson, a former in-state recruit who did not sign with Kentucky, says Kentucky recruits in-state prospects better than Louisville.

—Former Louisville safety Bralyn Oliver has picked Oregon State as his transfer destination.

—I know it’s rivalry week, but this is terrific.

—There are plenty of tickets available on TicketMaster for next month’s Louisville-Kentucky men’s basketball game in Lexington, but they’re going to cost ya.

—The U of L women’s basketball team stays at No. 10 in this week’s AP top 25 poll.

—I know we’ve all moved on to Kentucky, but this is still a great video.

—Rick Bozich writes about the significance of this Bahamas trip for the Louisville men’s basketball team.

—ACC hoops tonight:

North Carolina vs. UNC Asheville (7 p.m./ACCNx)

Virginia vs. Providence (Legends Classic) (7:30 p.m./ESPN2)

Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State (8 p.m./ACC Network)

Notre Dame vs. Chaminade (Maui Invitational) (10:30 p.m./ESPNU)

